

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A single-vehicle crash in Kitchener left three teens hospitalized, with serious injuries.

Regional police say the crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday at Lennox Lewis Way and Block Line Road.

A teenager from Kitchener was driving there when he lost control on the curve in the road.

The car hit a light post and then a school portable.

The driver and front passenger were assessed on the scene and released. Two other passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

One other passenger was taken to an out-of-region hospital. Police say her injuries are serious.

KW Hydro installed a new post where the other was brought down.

Police say speed is considered a factor in the crash and that charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.