

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A Kitchener road is closed after a car apparently left the roadway and hit a utility pole outside a Kitchener school on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to St. Mary's High School at about 1:20 p.m.

Emergency responders, including EMS and fire fighters, were also on scene.

The pole was also knocked down in the crash. It could be seen lying next to the vehicle, partially on the road.

The vehicle appears to have come to rest against a portable on school property.

Grade 9 student Dominic Gibb was inside the portable at the time of the crash. He says it sounded like a truck hitting the wall.

"I was inside the portable when it happened," he recalls.

"I was like, 'There's a car coming guys!' No one believed me, and then it just hit the light post and came down."

Three people were taken to hospital, but it's not clear the extent of their injuries.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board says that the crash involved five students, three of whom were taken to hospital.

Wires were down on the road, prompting KW Hydro to respond as well.

Classes at St. Mary's were not cancelled, but the portable was reportedly evacuated.

The board says that no classes will take place in those portables for the rest of the week as a precaution.