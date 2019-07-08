Featured
Charges laid in fatal motorcycle crash near Arthur
Police have charged a driver in a two-vehicle crash that left a motorcyclist dead. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 3:08PM EDT
A driver has been charged in a two-vehicle crash that left a motorcyclist dead.
The crash happened about a month ago on Wellington Road 14, just north of Arthur.
Two vehicles, a motorcycle and a sedan, had reportedly collided. The rider of the motorcycle, 51-year-old Joey Catteau, was transported to a local hospital.
He was pronounced dead.
The Wellington County OPP has charged a 62-year-old Arthur man with turning not in safety.
He’s scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom on July 25.