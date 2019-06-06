

CTV Kitchener





An air ambulance was called to the scene of a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Provincial police say it happened on Wellington Road 14 between Tucker Street and Sideroad 10 East.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, which happened around 2:30 p.m.

On Friday, police identified the man as 51-year-old Joey Catteau of Arthur.

Police said around 6 p.m. that he had died from his injuries.

Road 14 was closed as a result of the crash and was expected to be for several hours.

Police are in the process of investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact police.