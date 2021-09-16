Charges laid in connection to child pornography investigation in Waterloo Region

Steve Suomu has been charged with access and possession of child pornography. (file photo) Steve Suomu has been charged with access and possession of child pornography. (file photo)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Health Canada authorizes new names for COVID-19 vaccines

Health Canada has authorized brand name changes for three COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria, Health Canada said in a tweet Thursday.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver