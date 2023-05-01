Charges laid after stolen U-Haul hits police cruiser
The Guelph Police Service says a woman is facing charges after a stolen U-Haul truck hit a police cruiser early Sunday.
Police said around 2:15 a.m., the truck was being reversed in a parking lot on Macdonell Street when it struck a cruiser.
Officers spoke to the people inside the truck and were able to identify them, but said the truck had not yet been reported stolen.
Later, police said they learned the vehicle had been stolen by a male posing as a U-Haul employee. They said he had taken the keys from a customer who was returning the truck.
Sunday evening, police said they stopped and arrested a 34-year-old Guelph woman who had been a passenger in the truck.
Officers found a knife and a small amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine when they searched her, police said.
She is facing charges including being an occupant in a stolen vehicle.
Police said they are still searching for the other male involved.
They said their investigation is ongoing.
