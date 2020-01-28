KITCHENER -- Charges have been laid in connection with a crash involving a GO train, a woman and a child.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service confirmed Tuesday that a 30-year-old woman has been charged under the Railway Safety Act.

The charges relate to an incident in November, where Kitchener woman Jenna Armstrong and a six-year-old boy were hit by the train at the crossing near Lancaster Street West.

The Ministry of Labour confirmed that Armstrong, the pregnant woman who was struck, was working as a therapist for BitKids Behaviour Therapy, which is located nearby the scene of the crash.

CTV News has obtained video surveillance of the Lancaster Street rail crossing, which shows individuals crossing while the arm is down.

The Railway Safety Act states that users of a road shall give way to railway equipment at a road crossing if adequate warning of its approach is given.

The woman charged did not appear in court on Tuesday, but counsel appeared on her behalf. Her next court date has been set for February.

Charges under the Railway Safety Act are not considered criminal.