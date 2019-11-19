KITCHENER – The pregnant woman who was hit by a train last week in Kitchener is recovering in hospital.

Jenna Armstrong's family confirmed to CTV on Tuesday morning that she's now in stable condition. Last week, police had listed her condition as critical.

The woman's family issued a statement saying their hearts go out to everyone who was involved, sending their best wishes for the full recovery of the six-year-old boy who was also hurt by the train.

"We are grateful to everybody who has helped out, including first responders, medical staff, friends and family," the statement reads in part.

Marc Laderoute owns an auto shop near the Lancaster Street rail crossing where Armstrong and the boy were hit.

His security camera caught the whole incident.

"Based on what I saw it looked like she tried to push the child out of harm's way at the last second and took pretty much full impact of the train," he says.

Armstrong's family tells CTV that she was 13 weeks pregnant. Both she and the unborn baby survived the crash.

She's already undergone multiple surgeries, but her family is hopeful.

"Jenna has a difficult road ahead of her, but every day we are more optimistic that she'll make a full recovery."

Last week, the Ministry of Labour confirmed that Armstrong was working as a therapist for BitKids Behaviour Therapy.

Police are still investigating the circumstances around the crash.

In the meantime, the woman's family has set up an online fundraiser to help cover costs during her recovery.

In just two days, it had raised more than $15,000.