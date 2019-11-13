

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A woman and child were seriously injured after being struck by a train on Wednesday.

It happened at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the tracks on Lancaster Street West and Victoria Street North.

Witnesses on scene tell CTV that the lights were on and the arms down when the freight train began backing up on the first set of tracks.

The witness says the freight train obstructed the view of an incoming passenger GO train on the second set of tracks.

They say the 30-year-old woman from Kitchener and six-year-old boy from Guelph were crossing the tracks at this time.

"It struck both of them," said witness Mitch Martyn. "The adult female ended up beside the train, but the child dissapeared under the train."

Police say the woman and child are known to each other but aren't related.

Ornge air ambulance told CTV on Wednesday that it was called to transport a paediatric patient and an adult one.

They said the adult patient was sent to Hamilton General Hospital and the paediatric patient was sent to McMaster Children's Hospital.

On Wednesday, police said the boy was in serious but stable condition. The woman, meanwhile, was reportedly in critical condition.

Trains in the area were cancelled for more than three hours were cancelled between Guelph and Kitchener. For more than three hours following the incident, GO trains were stopping service at Guelph.

Police say they're still continuing to investigate the collision along with Metrolinx and GO Transit. They're not sure whether any charges will be laid. They are asking any witnesses to contact them.