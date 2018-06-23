Featured
Century-old Waterloo institution takes on a new name
Waterloo Lutheran Seminary, now renamed Martin Luther University College is seen here June 23, 2018.
Waterloo Lutheran Seminary was officially renamed Saturday to become Martin Luther University College.
The facility is located on the corner of Albert Street and Bricker Avenue.
The college was the founding institution of Wilfrid Laurier Univeristy.
On Monday faculty and students will be moving back to the fully renovated building which underwent a $9 million facelift over the last 14 months.