KITCHENER -- A Brantford man killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this week is being remembered as a friend and family man.

Eric Fast, 46, died when his motorcycle collided with an SUV on Tuesday. The crash was on the eve of his 20th wedding anniversary.

"He was going to work early because the next day we celebrated our 20-year anniversary," his wife Nicole said.

Eric was a father of three, and a father figure and friend to many others.

"You couldn't have asked for a more perfect person than him," Nicole said.

Nicole said he was on his way to work when the crash happened.

"He made it not even 10 minutes from home," she said.

The Ontario Provincial Police said Fast was driving northbound along Highway 24 when he collided with an SUV going west on German School Road around 6:45 a.m.

"I was told by the paramedic that was on scene, who is a family friend," Nicole said. "[He] stressed to me that he did everything that he could for him."

Eric's family is at a loss following his death.

"He always made you smile," his son Evan said. "No matter what mood you were in, he could change it."

They're remembering inside jokes, cooking together and watching Toronto Maple Leafs games.

"He was so selfless and would do anything for me," his daughter Ava said. "I would ask him for anything and he would get it for me."

The family is fundraising to cover funeral costs.

"Riding his bike was his only way to decompress and it just breaks us that that's what took him from us," Nicole said.

Nicole said she's working to get traffic lights installed at the intersection where her husband was killed.

"Push to get that set of lights there so nobody else has to go through what we are going through," she said.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Aug. 2.