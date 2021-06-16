WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) has approved boundary changes for elementary schools in the region ahead of the opening of the new Huron Brigadoon Catholic elementary school next fall.

The shift impacts students who attend Blessed Sacrament, John Sweeney, Our Lady of Grace and St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic elementary schools.

It comes ahead of the planned opening of Huron Brigadoon Catholic elementary school in September 2022.

Grade 7 students enrolled at Blessed Sacrament, John Sweeney, Our Lady of Grace and St. Kateri Tekakwitha in the 2021-2022 school year may remain in their current school. Transportation will be provided for qualifying students.

All other students living in areas impacted by the boundary review will attend the new Huron Brigadoon Catholic elementary school.

The board says transition plans will be prepared to support all students through the changes.

The Board of Trustees approved the changes Monday after consultation with the community and public meetings.