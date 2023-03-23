‘Catch the Ace’ fever in Hagersville shows no sign of slowing down

There were long lineups in Hagersville on Thursday as ‘Catch the Ace’ fever returned to the streets.

‘Catch the Ace’ is a progressive raffle where players purchase tickets to guess which envelope contains the ace of spades.

The estimated jackpot for Thursday’s draw is $1.4 million, an increase of around $200,000 from last week’s draw.

New this week was a re-routed lineup to keep pedestrians off the main roads and ensure community safety.

With a population of just over 3,000, Hagersville has been exploding with visitors each week. Organizers have now started to bring in outhouses, dumpsters and police to direct traffic.

This comes after last week’s draw saw hundreds of people hoping to get their hands on a ticket.

The raffle, organized by the Hagersville and District Lions Club, has been running for 43 weeks now, with a draw happening each Thursday.

This week is draw number 43.

The draw happens at 8 p.m. and can be viewed here.

Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $20 and are sold in-person at the Hagersville Legion from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Half of the funds raised go to charity, while 30 per cent goes into the progressive jackpot and 20 per cent goes to the weekly winner whose ticket is drawn.

Last week, the weekly winner took home around $150,000.