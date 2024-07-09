Cast of Amazon show ‘Motorheads’ rides into Brantford for filming

The cast and crew of the new Amazon series “Motorheads” will be driving into Brantford Tuesday to start filming.

The production is set to wrap up on Friday.

The city said some areas will be closed off throughout the week to allow the crew to shoot “some stunt driving involving aggressive maneuvers by professional drivers including donuts.”

The city said the cast and crew of will be filming scenes at 324 Grand River Ave. Tuesday and at Mohawk Park’s upper parking lot Tuesday through Friday.

“Motorheads” follows a single mom who returns to a small town with her children where, as they grow up, they discover secrets about their father.

Once filming is underway, trail parking at 324 Grand River Ave. will be temporarily moved to the west lot at 16 Morrell St. on Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Traffic stoppages will also occur along the S.C. Johnson Trail close to the entrance of the Grand River Avenue lot. Should weather delay filming, July 15 may be used as an alternate date.

The Mohawk Park upper parking lot will be used on:

July 10 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 11 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 12 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city said the production will notify affected residents and businesses in the area.