OPP say a Kitchener truck driver has been charged with careless driving following a rollover crash near London.

It happened on Highway 401 at Iona Road on Thursday morning.

Police say a transport truck crossed the median before rolling back into the westbound lanes and dumping its load of metal across the highway.

The cleanup caused long delays for drivers and left hundreds of vehicles stranded.

The 45-year-old truck driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.