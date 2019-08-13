Featured
Car seriously damaged in crash that could have been much worse, police say
An SUV after a crash in Wilmot Township. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 4:48PM EDT
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash in Wilmot on Tuesday.
Police responded to the scene at Bleams Road near Wilmot Centre Road at around 3:30 p.m.
It's believed that an SUV and a truck went around another vehicle that was stopped on the road.
That's when the SUV and truck collided, sending the SUV into a ditch where it almost hit a tree.
That car sustained major damage, while the other vehicle involved had minor damage done to it.
Officers on scene say that the outcome of the crash could have been a lot worse.
Police say that charges are possible but that the crash is still under investigation.
The road was expected to be closed until just after 5 p.m. while police waited for tow trucks to clear the scene.