One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash in Wilmot on Tuesday.

Police responded to the scene at Bleams Road near Wilmot Centre Road at around 3:30 p.m.

It's believed that an SUV and a truck went around another vehicle that was stopped on the road.

That's when the SUV and truck collided, sending the SUV into a ditch where it almost hit a tree.

That car sustained major damage, while the other vehicle involved had minor damage done to it.

Officers on scene say that the outcome of the crash could have been a lot worse.

Police say that charges are possible but that the crash is still under investigation.

The road was expected to be closed until just after 5 p.m. while police waited for tow trucks to clear the scene.