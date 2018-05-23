

CTV Kitchener





A 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a car.

Owen Sound police say it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Alpha Street, as the girl was preparing to board a school bus.

According to police, the bus had stopped and activated its signals when a car drove past it, hitting the girl.

The 16-year-old driver of the car has been charged with failing to stop for a school bus.

Police say the girl’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.