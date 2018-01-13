

A car slammed into the front of a Kitchener home Saturday morning.

“The car may or may not have driven through the stop sign,” says Waterloo Regional Police Constable Damon Debrusk.

“It drove up onto someone’s lawn and flipped into the front of the house and landed on its roof.”

It happened around 11 a.m. at the corner of Midland Road and Dooley Drive in the Stanley Park area.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say there was extensive damage to the home.

Speed and the weather conditions may have been factors in the crash.