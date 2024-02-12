KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Car fire in Kitchener neighbourhood under investigation

    A car on fire in a Kitchener neighbourhood, taken by a CTV viewer on Feb. 11, 2024 . A car on fire in a Kitchener neighbourhood, taken by a CTV viewer on Feb. 11, 2024 .
    A car fire in a Kitchener neighbourhood is being considered suspicious and is under investigation by police.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Foxbrook Court and Steepleridge Street around 10 p.m. Sunday.

    The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

    Police are asking anyone who saw the fire, or has camera footage of it, to contact them.

