KITCHENER -- Huron County OPP have one suspect in custody and are looking for another after a dramatic car chase they say involved a decommissioned ambulance, a spike strip, and metal being thrown out the back door.

Officers first saw what officials say was an un-plated, decommissioned ambulance on Kerry's Line near Kintail late Friday night.

The officers turned on their emergency lights to pull the vehicle over, but according to a Saturday news release, the driver of the ambulance intentionally drove into the side of the police cruiser and then took off.

The vehicle reportedly continued onto Highway 21 and into Bruce County where tire spikes were waiting for tem near Pine River.

Police say the spikes did not work and the ambulance continued to drive towards Kincardine onits rims.

A passenger of the ambulance then opened up the back door and began throwing metal objects at the pursuing officers, according to officials.

The driver reportedly ran into three cruisers at the intersection of Highway 9, which was when the twoindividuals inside the ambulance fled into a nearby swamp.

With the help of an OPP canine, police found a suspect at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday hiding under a boat in a backyard of a Sutton Street property.

Police were unable to find the second suspect in the area.

A 34-year-old man from Hanover was arrested, taken into custody, and charged with three counts of assaulting an officer with a weapon, flight from an officer, failing to stop for an accident, and driving while under suspension. He was held for a virtual bail hearing on Saturday.

OPP later learned he was wanted by Hanover police for vehicle theft.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Huron County OPP.