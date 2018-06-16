

CTV Kitchener





Heading south is a popular choice for Canadians hoping to flee the cold of winter.

But after a G7 summit which ended with pointed tweets from U.S. President Donald Trump, some Canadians are protesting with their dollars.

“Since we don’t get a vote in the US, we decided to take our own small step to hit back any way we can, and that includes not spending our money,” said Julie-Anne Montagano, a resident of Waterloo who has changed her travel plans.

Montagano met with friends in Ottawa earlier this year, with the intention of driving back to Waterloo through the United States.

Instead, she drove back via Montreal.

A Florida road trip this winter has also been put on hold indefinitely, and now, Montagano has sights for Central and South America, Europe, or the rest of Canada.

Now, American friends have the invitation to come north of the border, since she won’t be able to visit them.

Tensions between Canada and the United States have been heating up over traden threats in recent weeks.