Canadian golfer wins Fortinet Cup Championship in Kitchener

A Canadian has emerged victorious from a PGA tournament being played in Kitchener.

Will Bateman from Edmonton won the Fortinet Cup Championship on Sunday at Deer Ridge Country Club by finishing eight under par and defeating America Jeffrey Kang by two strokes.

"I'm really motivated to keep working and keep putting myself in this position," said Bateman. "I really hope there's some young kids out there today and I really do hope they saw this and said: 'I want to do this when I'm older.'"

He also came in first overall in the standings to capture the cup.

Bateman walks away with over $40,000 in prize money.

He says he was struggling both professionally and personally a year ago and could not have imagined this moment.

"At times I didn't really want to play this game anymore," said Bateman. "I really thought it was a grind. I didn't love flying, I didn't love travelling, I didn't really want to be on the road, and I think just working super hard and bringing myself out of that, knowing that I had the ability to play out here and I have the ability to win just makes days like this better."

He adds that Deer Ridge is a great course and hopes the championship returns to Kitchener.

Fellow Canadian Etienne Papineau of Quebec finished three under and tied for fifth place.