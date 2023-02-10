Canada’s largest electricity battery storage project coming to southwestern Ontario

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks in Ohsweken, Ont. on Feb. 10. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener) Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks in Ohsweken, Ont. on Feb. 10. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

  • 6 dead, including 4 children, after Quebec house fire

    Six people are dead, including four children, after a fire destroyed a residence in Sainte-Jacques, in Quebec’s Lanaudiere region, early Thursday morning. Their identities have not yet been confirmed, and formal identification will take place in a laboratory.

  • WEATHER

    WEATHER | Thousands of Quebecers left without power after freezing rain

    Montrealers commuting Friday morning had to tread carefully after rapidly rising temperatures and rain made for slick city streets. That rain is expected to continue off-and-on through the workday as temperatures sit around three degrees, but those sick of the wet weather can look forward to a clear weekend.

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver