

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





The University of Waterloo welcomed delegates of different faiths this weekend.

Hundreds of well-known scholars from the world’s major religions gathered on Sunday for the 39th annual World Religions Conference.

Each year, delegates are invited to speak on a common topic from the point of view of their respective religious traditions.

The theme selected for this year's conference was "How to Establish a Just Society".

Attendees say the event helps to shine a light on Canada’s multiculturalism.

"Canada is a place where people have come from around the world and from so many backgrounds and cultures and faiths. The World Religions Conference is a platform where we actually get together and learn from each other" said Nabeel Rana, event coordinator.

The event has been held for nearly four decades, making it the longest running multi-faith event in the country.