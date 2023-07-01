Waterloo region Canada Day celebrations continue despite lingering haze

A sea of red and white covered Riverside Park in Cambridge Saturday as residents and visitors celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday.

It’s one of several events marking the occasion across the region – and despite wildfire smoke lingering in the air, many are still out enjoying the long weekend.

People enjoy a Canada Day carnival at Riverside Park in Cambridge on July 1, 2023. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

“I’m really excited to see the fireworks,” event volunteer Kalan Sitch said.

Canada Day is one of the few days of the year when fireworks are allowed to be set off in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and Guelph.

Nicole Beaumont, a sub-contractor with Rocket Fireworks, says business is down slightly this year, but they’re still anticipating strong sales.

"We are down a little bit but we're expecting today to be the busiest day of the year," Beaumont said.

"There's no fire bans right now, so we're good to go. People come down and get some fireworks."

Preparations for Canada Day fireworks in Cambridge's Riverside Park on July 1, 2023. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

Air quality in Kitchener improved from Friday to Saturday. As of 4 p.m. Environment Canada listed it at a level four, which is considered a moderate health risk.

The hazy conditions were still noticeable.

"There's a bit of smoke you can see it once and awhile when it's really windy,” Sitch said.

Food trucks set up in Waterloo Park for Canada Day on July 1, 2023. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

In the nation’s capital, air pollution is worse and revellers can expect Canada Day celebrations to look different as smoke continues to blanket the region.

"We are following all of the guidance from the health and safety different partners here in the national capital region and we would be adjusting our programming as needed," said director of Capital Celebrations at Canadian Heritage Melanie Brault.

Experts warned those at higher risk to limit their time outdoors.

"When you breathe in the air from wildfires, what very often ends up happening is not only are you inhaling ash and particles, but you're inhaling chemicals as well," said Dr. Afif El-Hasan, a pediatric asthma specialist.

Meanwhile, back home, families are taking advantage of the hot and humid conditions and preparing for the show-stopper – fireworks.

With files from CTV Ottawa