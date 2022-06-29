Here are the rules for lighting fireworks in your city or town
With Canada Day this upcoming weekend, the rules and regulations around fireworks vary between municipalities.
Some have outright bans on fireworks displays, others allow them for personal use and many municipalities allow for the display of fireworks on Canada Day.
A number of regions are holding public fireworks displays following two years of scaled back celebrations.
Here is a list of local rules when it comes to setting off fireworks.
KITCHENER
Fireworks can only be set off the day immediately before, the day of and the day immediately after specific holidays. Fireworks cannot be set off on public property.
These specific holidays are:
- Victoria Day
- Canada Day
- Diwali
If you want to set off fireworks on any other days, you need to apply for a permit.
More information can be found here.
WATERLOO
Fireworks are only permitted on private property from dusk to 11:00 p.m. during specific holidays and the days immediately preceding and following these holidays.
They include:
- Victoria Day
- Canada Day
- Days during Lunar New Year and Diwali.
Click here for more information.
CAMBRIDGE
The City of Cambridge allows for the sale and setting off of fireworks for Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali. Private fireworks displays are permitted on these days in accordance with safety provisions.
In cases of inclement weather, residents are permitted to set off fireworks within the two days following these holidays.
Individuals who wish to host a public fireworks display must submit a Fireworks Display Application to the city.
STRATFORD
Fireworks are only allowed on Victoria Day and Canada Day.
In the event that weather conditions such as rain, fog, smog or wind, on Victoria Day or Canada Day make it impractical and/or unsafe to set off family fireworks, the next day preceding or following Victoria Day or Canada Day shall be the designated day.
An application, including permit fee to set off outdoor, high hazard, recreational fireworks can be made to the Fire Chief.
Click here for more information.
GUELPH
Firework displays are allowed on private property on Victoria Day, Canada Day, Diwali, as well as the day before and the day after the approved holiday.
If you would like to set off fireworks for another religious region, the Guelph Fire Department must give permission.
Fireworks can be set off on approved days between 9 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. You must have a permit to set fireworks off on public property, including a park.
More information can be found here.
BRANTFORD
Fireworks can be set off on your own property and only on Victoria Day, Canada Day and the three calendar days before these two holidays.
When lighting off fireworks, specific conditions must be followed, including:
- Fireworks are discharged between sunset and 11:00 p.m. on the days specified above.
- Fireworks are discharged on lands owned by the person who sets off the consumer fireworks, or if he or she is not the owner, they have written permission from the property owner prior to doing so.
- The discharge of fireworks is performed in a safe manner so that fallout or debris lands on property the person owns or if he or she is not the owner, that they have written permission from the property owner to do so.
- The discharge of fireworks occurs in appropriate weather conditions.
- Fireworks are discharged in accordance with the manufacturer's safety instructions for each individual ordinance.
- The discharge of fireworks only occurs when a suitable means of extinguishment is readily available.
- The discharge of the fireworks are only handled and discharged by persons over 18 years of age.
- After discharge, the fireworks, casings, or other debris, are completely extinguished so as not to create a fire hazard.
The full list of rules can be found here.
CENTRE WELLINGTON
Fireworks, squibs, fireballs or firecrackers are permitted on Victoria Day and Canada Day. No other displays are permitted within the limits of the Township of Centre Wellington at any time.
The bylaw on fireworks can be seen here.
WILMOT
Fireworks are only allowed on Victoria Day and Canada Day and the day immediately before and after the holiday.
Here is the full bylaw on fireworks.
THE TOWNSHIP OF WELLESLEY
No one under the age of 18 is allowed to light any fireworks except on Victoria Day, Civic Holiday or Labour Day including, the three days during those weekends.
For Canada Day or the day before and after, anyone over 18 may hold a display of low-hazard fireworks on private property.
Click here to see the full bylaw.
THE TOWNSHIP OF WOOLWICH
Fireworks are allowed on private property on Canada Day. A permit is required to hold a public fireworks display. A fireworks permit application must be submitted to the fire department a minimum of fourteen days prior to the date of the proposed display.
For the full bylaw click here.
THE TOWNSHIP OF NORTH DUMFRIES
Individuals can set off fireworks on Canada Day and one day before or after. Firework displays must be done by 10:15 p.m.
