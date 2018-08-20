

CTV Kitchener





Tatiana Blackburn was on a trip west to be engaged to her boyfriend at his family's farm.

Days after he proposed, she lost her life in a car crash in Wisconsin.

It happened on Aug. 17 at approximately 5:00 a.m. on I-39, near Madison.

Blackburn was in a vehicle with her new fiancé and dog when it lost control, hit the centre median and was then struck by other vehicles.

She and their dog were killed in the crash. Blackburn’s parents said that the coroner told them she was killed instantly.

Her fiancé suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“We had her for twenty years and we loved her, but he was just getting started,” said Scott Blackburn, Tatiana’s father. “My heart just breaks for this young man.”

The couple’s wedding was almost fully planned, with the date set for October.