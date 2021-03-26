KITCHENER -- City staff in Cambridge have narrowed down the search for a consumption and treatment services site to two options.

The project was delayed for years and received strong pushback from some parts of the community.

Staff narrowed down 25 possible locations to two: at 15 Easton St. and and 8 Oxford St. They're both located just outside the Galt downtown core.

According to a staff report, the sites fit the criteria of being outside of downtown, but still within a 15-minute walk.

Mayor Kathryn McGarry said regional police, fire and EMS support the idea of a CTS site in the community.

"Our hospital personnel in the emergency department are calling for these kinds of sites, anyone working in the health-care system is recognizing that what we are doing now is not working," McGarry said.

Council will look at the sites at an upcoming meeting and will then allow time for public consultation over the next few months.