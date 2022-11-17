Cambridge school broken into, vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti

Waterloo region police are investigating a break and enter at St. Anne Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge.

Police said the school property was vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti and school property was stolen.

Police believe on Nov. 16 between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., an unknown number of people forced their way into the school through a locked door.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.