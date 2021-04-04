KITCHENER -- Alexis Card of Cambridge, Ont. has made her mark in the golf world.

Card, who trains at the Galt Country Club, won the Drive, Chip, and Putt Competition for girls between the ages seven and nine at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga. on Sunday.

“It went really well, I was really excited when I found out that I won. I put a lot of hard work into it and it was just really exciting to know it paid off,” said Card.

The competition is an initiative created by the Masters.

Those participating in the event qualified 18 months ago, but had to wait to compete after the 2020 version was postponed.

“They cancelled it last year, it was a bit depressing, but fortunately she had the chance to go this year,” said Dave Smallwood, Card’s coach.

During that time, Card turned 10 and her coach said she came back even stronger.

“Got her angle up and she started hitting her driver 20 yards further,” said Smallwood.

Card’s family said her win was the cherry on top of an exciting weekend.

“Just to be here in the first place was an experience in itself, and everything else was a bonus. Just being out here watching all the kids compete was fun and exciting and to see Alexis come out on top was the cherry on top, it was pretty special,” said Aaron Card, her father.

Card said one day she hopes to win the women’s amateur golf championship and follow in the footsteps of one of her favourite players, including Brooke Henderson.

Until then, Crad said she is excited to continue to practice, get better learning from others, and making new friends.