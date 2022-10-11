Cambridge offers free lifeguard and swim instructor certification to address staffing shortages

The City of Cambridge is offering free lifeguard and swim instructor certification courses to address staffing shortages.

“We’re really short coming into the fall programming,” said Rachel Fraser, the city’s manager of sport recreation.

Fraser said there are currently 25 lifeguards working for the city and they’re looking to double that. The shortage has forced them to reduce services including daytime recreational swims at W.G. Johnson Centre.

“We’re looking for a minimum of five more daytime staff but would look to hire more depending on how many hours staff are looking for and then for evening and weekends, we’re looking for between 10-15,” said Fraser.

The Complete Life Saving Course is valued at over a thousand dollars and the city hopes the offer will attract strong swimmers to get certified. Fraser said the job pays up to $20 an hour and flexible daytime, evening and weekend shifts are available.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 13 people have registered including Abby Adamczyk from Kitchener.

Adamczyk said she dived at the opportunity as soon as she saw the free course being offered.

“I thought it was pretty awesome because it’s quite expensive,” she said, “I’ve done volunteer swimming with kids, competitive swimming and I just thought it would be a good opportunity.”

Participants do not need to be a Cambridge resident but must be at least 16 years of age. The course will span over 19 weeks starting in November.

Fraser said all participants must be committed to working for a year after getting certified.

“If you’re not happy with what you’re doing now and you’re looking for some additional income or change your career option, it’s a great way,” said Fraser.

Before they are enrolled in the free program, participants will need to pass an initial fit and swim assessment that includes completing a front crawl, back crawl, breaststroke and lifesaving kicks as well as a timed 400-meter endurance swim and an 8-foot object recovery swim. There will be two assessments, both held at John Dolson Pool on Oct. 19 and 26.

Adamczyk said she’s confident in her swimming abilities and is looking forward to getting started.

“It’s good for the community to get more people involved,” said Adamczyk, “it’s a good activity for yourself because you’re always in the water running around and helping kids get more confidence in the water.”

The deadline to sign up for the course is Oct. 25th.