Cambridge man seriously injured in snowmobile crash

KITCHENER -

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says a man was injured Sunday in a snowmobile crash in Woolwich Township.

Emergency responders were called to a field near Vance Road and Shantz Station around 12:30 p.m.

Police say a 72-year-old man was driving the snowmobile when it flipped.

He was taken to a hospital outside Waterloo Region with serious injuries.

Police say their investigation in ongoing.