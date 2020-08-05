Advertisement
Cambridge man last seen in Vietnam, police say
Published Wednesday, August 5, 2020 2:44PM EDT
Robert Fowler was last seen in Vietnam in May (Supplied: WRPS)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're looking for information about the whereabouts of a Cambridge man was last seen in Vietnam.
Police say they're concerned for the well-being of 32-year-old Robert Fowler. He was last in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam in May of this year, according to police.
"Although he is believed to be overseas, anyone who has been in contact with him is asked to call WRPS's Missing Persons Unit or Crime Stoppers," police said in a tweet.
Fowler is described as 5'10" tall with a slim build. Police say he sometimes has a long beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.