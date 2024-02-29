KITCHENER
    • Cambridge man facing child pornography charges

    wrps
    Waterloo regional police have charged a man as part of a child pornography investigation.

    Police say the investigation began back in November of 2023.

    After obtaining a warrant, officers searched a home in the Preston area on Feb. 28 and arrested an 18-year-old man.

    He has been charged with possession of child pornography.

