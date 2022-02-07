Cambridge man connected to local church charged with sexual assault in Hamilton

Avenue Road Baptist Church in Cambridge (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) Avenue Road Baptist Church in Cambridge (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trucker convoy protests 'need to end' say feds, facing more calls to step up

The federal government is calling for the trucker convoy protests to end and are proposing to plan next steps in coordination with provincial and municipal governments, though as the demonstrations stretch into their second week in the nation's capital, calls continue for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's officials to do more to see the situation resolved.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver