Cambridge man connected to local church charged with sexual assault in Hamilton

A Cambridge man connected to the Avenue Road Baptist Church is facing several sexual assault charges from Hamilton police.

Police said 33-year-old Lucas Jervis has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation, and sexual interference.

An investigation began when victims came forward in early December, according to Const. Krista-Lee Ernst, a media relations officer with the Hamilton Police Service.

Police said the complaints stemmed from reports of sexual violence and sexual harassment that surfaced on social media.

Const. Ernst would not provide the ages of the victims, but said "Hamilton police would like to encourage anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of sexual violence, to come forward and report the incident to police."

Const. Ernst said the alleged incidents took place in Hamilton.

Hamilton police confirmed Jervis is connected to the Cambridge church.

On Avenue Road Baptist Church's website, Jervis is listed at the top of the "Meet Our Team" list, and "Leave of Absence" is written underneath his name.

Hamilton police said Jervis was arrested and charged on Feb. 1.

CTV News has reached out to the church officials, but did not hear back.