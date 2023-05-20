Cambridge man celebrates 20 years after receiving double organ transplant

A Cambridge man is marking a milestone in a life-changing journey.

It’s been 20 years since Tom Waurechen received a double organ transplant. This May long weekend is a chance to mark the special occasion.

"Just a simple signature on a card gave me 20 years," Waurechen said.

In 2003, making it to the year 2023 seemed like an impossibility.

"The 20 years that I was given is like winning the lottery but the lottery of life," Waurechen said.

A double organ transplant gave the Canadian army veteran new life following a descent into poor health.

"I was very sick for a long time," he said. "Every man’s dream is to get a riding lawnmower, and when the lawnmower arrived at home, I couldn’t even get out of bed to ride it."

Waurechen served for 21 years in the military, but was forced to retire due to a diabetes diagnosis.

Soon after, he developed kidney failure leading to 18 months of dialysis treatments while he waited on a transplant list for a new kidney and pancreas.

Waurechen says he got a call on the night of May 22, 2003 that a donor had been found.

"You don’t know whether to be happy or sad because you know that somebody unfortunately lost a family member and has graciously donated the organs," he said.

Waurechen says he is forever grateful, stressing if it weren’t for the donor, he would not be here today.

"It just changed my life," he said. "I got to see my three boys grow up."

Tom and Janice Waurechen of Cambridge. Tom is celebrating 20 years since receiving a life-saving organ transplant. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener) (May 20, 2023)

The special milestone has helped Tom to reflect on the person who gave him all those extra years with his boys.

"There’s no way I can thank them but if there was, I certainly would not stop," he said. "If they know that it was me that was the recipient, I hope I’ve done them proud."

In Ontario, there are 1,400 people waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. There are 110,470 Ontarians that have registered to become organ and tissue donors as of March 31.

Waurechen is hoping to share his story with new patients at Toronto General Hospital, where he was treated 20 years ago.

According to the Be A Donor Network, while 90 per cent of Ontarians support organ donation, just 35 per cent are registered.