Cambridge man celebrates 20 years after receiving double organ transplant

Tom and Janice Waurechen of Cambridge with their grandchild. Tom is celebrating 20 years since receiving a life-saving organ transplant. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener) (May 20, 2023) Tom and Janice Waurechen of Cambridge with their grandchild. Tom is celebrating 20 years since receiving a life-saving organ transplant. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener) (May 20, 2023)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver