KITCHENER -- A 44-year-old Cambridge man has been arrested in connection to a convenience store robbery on Saturday morning.

Police said it happened at around 6:20 a.m. at a store near Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard.

According to a news release, a male suspect walked in with a knife and demanded cash and merchandise from an employee. He then fled after getting an undisclosed amount of cash and some items from the store.

Police said that they had made an arrest, charging the accused with robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Officials did not release his name.