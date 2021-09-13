Cambridge man arrested for reportedly chasing three girls
Waterloo regional police have arrested a Cambridge man for allegedly chasing three young girls in Waterloo.
The three were walking in the area of Westmount Road and Lake Louise Boulevard around 6:20 p.m. Friday when the man began to follow them, according to officials.
He then reportedly chased after them until they reached a place of safety. No one was injured during the incident.
The 30-year-old man has been charged with criminal harassment.
Anyone who saw the incident or has video of it is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.
