

CTV Kitchener





A third man has been arrested after a series of violent carjackings in Waterloo, Halton, and Peel regions.

The alleged carjackings took place between May 5 and May 10 and police say at times the three used another vehicle to intentionally ram another before robbing the driver at gunpoint.

The first incident happened on May 5 in Milton. Police say they approached a vehicle and threatened the driver with a metal object and a firearm before making off with the vehicle.

On May 8 in Brampton, police say the trio used a stolen vehicle to ram another vehicle from behind. When the driver got out, they allegedly robbed them at gunpoint before stealing their car.

Then an hour later on the same day, police allege the three men approached another driver at gunpoint before taking off with another vehicle.

The fourth incident happened in Kitchener on May 9. According to police, they approached a man and assaulted him before robbing him at gunpoint of his vehicle and belongings.

On May 10 they also allegedly carjacked vehicles in Brampton and Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say 19-year-old Pierre Chery of Cambridge was arrested and charged on Thursday.

Two other Kitchener men, a 19-year-old and an 18-year-old, had already been arrested and are facing a number of charges.