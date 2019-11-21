Featured
Cambridge man arrested following child pornography investigation
Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 9:14AM EST
CAMBRIDGE – A 34-year-old man is facing several charges after a child pornography investigation from regional police.
The cybercrime internet child exploitation unit of WRPS initiated an investigation in July of this year.
Officers executed a search warrant at a Cambridge residence in Galt on Wednesday.
The man was arrested and charged with making child pornography available, distribution of child pornography, and two counts of possession of child pornography.