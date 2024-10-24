KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cambridge man arrested after report of PSW sexually assaulting elderly woman: WRPS

    Romeo Jr Viojan, 48, in this undated photo. (Submitted/WRPS) Romeo Jr Viojan, 48, in this undated photo. (Submitted/WRPS)
    A Cambridge man is facing charges after Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a Personal Support Worker (PSW) who had sexually assaulted an elderly woman.

    The alleged incident happened between March and April 2024.

    Officers arrested Romeo Jr Viojana, 48, on Oct. 16 and charged him with sexual assault.

    Police also included a photo of the accused saying they believed there may be more victims who haven’t come forward.

    Their investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. 

