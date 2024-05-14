Cambridge lowering speed limits on select streets over next two years

Cambridge council voted Tuesday night to lower speed limits in certain city neighbourhoods and school zones over the next two years.

Work will begin this spring to reduce speed limits to 40 km/h on select city streets that previously saw speed limits of 50 km/h.

Some school zones will see the limits changed to 30 km/h.

The changes will not affect regionally-owned roads.

The two-year approach will would split the cost of the new signage over two budgets rather than a one-time hit of $589,400. The divided amount would be $287,500 in one budget and $301,900 the following year.

The project will be completed by fall 2025.