Cambridge legions look at ways to address homelessness among veterans
Canadian Armed Forces veterans are faced with some of life's greatest challenges while fighting for their country but for many, their biggest battles come when they return home.
Veterans experiencing homelessness is an ongoing problem and the Royal Canadian Legion is looking at ways to address it.
"You have to remember, they're very proud people. They don't want to ask for help if they think there is any way we can manage to get out of a situation on their own," said Juanita Kemp, assistant executive director of the Royal Canadian Legion's Ontario Command.
From extreme cases of PTSD to the rising cost of living, those are just a couple reasons that might lead a veteran to homelessness. But the issue is nothing new.
"But I think it's now we're only starting to deal with it," says Ontario Command President Derek Moore.
Since 2009, the Ontario Command has helped 1,105 veterans who were experiencing homelessness or nearing that point.
The problem is being fought on the frontlines in Waterloo region.
"Since the Leave the Streets Behind program has been put into place there has been 29 veterans here in Cambridge that have been assisted, 17 in Kitchener and six in Waterloo," said Bill Kalbhenn, veteran services officer for Hespeler Legion Branch 272 in Cambridge. "So that's roughly 52 veterans that have been assisted in this timeframe.”
Bill Kalbhenn, the Veteran Services Officer for the Hespeler Legion Branch. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte)That program is part of a national effort to help veterans and their families find homes.
In addition to participating in that program, the Hespeler branch is eyeing ways to ramp up their efforts.
"We're looking into the feasibility of portioning off a part of our property here to provide housing for veterans," said Kalbhenn.
While that goal is still in the very early stages, the hope is that there would be enough space for 12 units. Six of them would be directly for veterans and the other six would be dedicated to seniors.
Word of that comes after an online post from Cambridge's Preston Legion Branch 126, which indicated homelessness among veterans is becoming a bigger issue than people realize. The post also asks anyone to donate cellphones they are no longer using so that they can be distributed to homeless veterans as a way to keep in touch with the legion.
The Ontario Command said any bit of a help is a simple ask.
"I think our biggest beef is the fact that these people have already done their duty," said Moore. "And at the very least they deserve a roof over their heads, right?"
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's far north under heat warnings amid 'alarming' rise in record-breaking temperatures
Extreme heat is impacting communities in northern Canada as records are being smashed daily.
Winnipeg police charge former fashion mogul Peter Nygard with sexual assault
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces new charges of sexual assault and unlawful confinement after Manitoba justice officials sought a second opinion of the evidence outside his home province.
WATCH | Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the 'new orthodoxy' as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
This device can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air in just five minutes
Researchers have created an air monitoring device that can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air within just five minutes of being in a room, potentially revolutionizing long-term management of the virus.
Get another COVID-19 booster in the fall, Canada's immunization panel recommends
Canadians should get another COVID-19 vaccine booster in the fall if it's been at least six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said on Tuesday.
Birth of the modern: Canadian site nominated as 'Golden Spike' to mark Anthropocene
A team of geologists has concluded, after studying sites around the globe, that a tiny, deep lake in southern Ontario should mark the birth of the modern world.
Wildfire smoke could be to blame for an increase in cases of pink eye: experts
If you’ve been feeling a burning in your eyes after spending time outside sometime in the last few months, it might be more common than you think — according to some experts, the poor air quality caused by raging wildfires across Canada is affecting more than just our lungs.
City of Winnipeg files for injunction to have Brady Landfill blockade removed
The City of Winnipeg has officially filed for a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to the Brady Landfill.
NATO leaders agree to spend at least two per cent of their countries' GDP on defence
The leaders of NATO member countries have pledged to boost spending on national defence, even though Canada and other countries have for years failed to meet the alliance's previous target.
London
-
'Parents are not supposed to bury their kids': Funeral held for 11-year-old Aiden Curtis
Family and friends of 11-year-old Aiden Curtis packed the hall to say goodbye and celebrate the life of the young boy who was tragically killed in a crash one week earlier.
-
London, Ont. police seize drugs, cash, and a weapon
Two London, Ont. men are facing charges after a drug investigation in the city’s north end.
-
Teen arrested with replica handgun in north London
Around 8 p.m. on July 7, people in the area of Hyde Park Road and Fanshawe Park Road complained of seeing somebody pointing what appeared to be a handgun at another person in a parking lot.
Windsor
-
'We’re just getting started': Illegal psilocybin dispensary in Windsor, Ont. vows to fight for legalization
FunGuyz sells magic mushrooms out of their storefront which has already been raided by police once. 'We just hope that having these stores [open] will draw some attention to the topic of psilocybin and the problems that are involved in accessing psilocybin,' said store co-owner
-
Leamington man faces multiple weapons charges after Lakeshore incident
OPP say a Leamington man has been charged with multiple weapons offences after an incident in Lakeshore.
-
Truck driving school says students need better training as OPP report surge in transport truck collisions
As OPP report a 10-year high in the number of collisions they have attended involving transport trucks, a Windsor, Ont. truck driving school said not enough is being done to ensure students know how to tackle high-pressure situations before they head out on the open road.
Barrie
-
Suspect wanted after victim robbed at knifepoint in Barrie
Detectives hope to identify a suspect wanted in an armed robbery in Barrie where police say the victim was held at knifepoint and led to a drive-thru ATM.
-
Boy drowns near Lake Simcoe
Police say a young boy died after jumping into the water from a bridge in Georgina.
-
OPP inspection blitz results in CMVs taken out of service, nearly 30 charges
Provincial police removed three commercial motor vehicles from service following Tuesday's pop-up inspection blitz in Shelburne.
Northern Ontario
-
Northeastern Ont. communities lift fire bans
The fire bans put in place because of the devastating forest fire season in Ontario are starting to be lifted.
-
Sudbury hearing examines mental health of man guilty of fatal arson
After hearing heart-breaking statements Monday from the families of victims, court in Sudbury on Tuesday listened to details about the mental health of one of the men responsible for a fatal fire in 2021.
-
More than $104K stolen from Sudbury business, bookkeeper charged
An investigation that began in early June has ended with fraud charges for a 41-year-old bookkeeper in Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Health unit recommends Casselman, Ont. parents not use tap water for infant formula
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is recommending parents of infants under four months in Casselman, Ont. not use the municipal drinking water to mix baby formula.
-
The Highway 7 bump is back
The famous bump on Highway 7 near Carleton Place has made a comeback, leaving drivers worried it might get bigger.
-
Ottawa businesses could soon feel the effects of B.C. port strike
The ongoing strike at the Port of Vancouver could lead to supply chain issues in Ottawa in a matter of days.
Toronto
-
Toronto landlord alleges tenants rented unit on Airbnb at least 30 times without her knowledge in $1.6M lawsuit
A Toronto woman has launched a lawsuit seeking more than a million dollars from Airbnb, the City of Toronto, and two tenants after the condo she owns was allegedly rented out on the short-term rental platform dozens of times without her knowledge.
-
'A joy to be around': 6-year-old girl fatally struck by SUV in Toronto identified by loved ones
Six-year-old Charlotte Drozd was a joyful child with an affinity for puzzles and art, according to her loved ones.
-
'I'll get you through this': Air Canada flight attendant comforts passenger having panic attack
An Air Canada flight attendant is being praised for spending hours comforting a passenger who was having a panic attack on a flight to Europe.
Montreal
-
Police raid Montreal magic mushroom dispensary on day of opening, arrest 4 people
Hours after their grand opening Tuesday, Montreal police say they have made four arrests at an illegal magic mushroom dispensary.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Laurentian Bank launches strategic review that could lead to sale
Laurentian Bank is launching a strategic review process that could lead to the sale of the regional bank.
-
Montreal police arrest man accused of mischief on Muslim community centre, several businesses
Montreal police say a 42-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a series of mischief incidents targeting several businesses in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood, as well as the Muslim Community Centre of Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Woman fatally stabbed in Moncton; three people in custody: RCMP
RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating the homicide of a woman early Tuesday morning in Moncton, N.B.
-
N.S. nurse tells police review board that officer seemed to blame alleged rape victim
A nurse who examined a Nova Scotia woman to collect evidence of rape is testifying at a hearing into alleged police mishandling of the case.
-
Nova Scotia government says judge dismissed from inquiry had rejected offer for help
The Nova Scotia government says a judge dismissed from leading a high-profile inquiry had rejected an offer for help, even though he had asked for four extensions to allow him to complete his final report.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg files for injunction to have Brady Landfill blockade removed
The City of Winnipeg has officially filed for a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to the Brady Landfill.
-
Winnipeg police charge former fashion mogul Peter Nygard with sexual assault
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces new charges of sexual assault and unlawful confinement after Manitoba justice officials sought a second opinion of the evidence outside his home province.
-
Two discharged from hospital after bus crash in Manitoba; seven in hospital
Two people injured in a fiery bus crash on a Manitoba highway in June have been discharged from hospital.
Calgary
-
Net zero electricity grid for Alberta is possible, Wilkinson says
Against the backdrop of Alberta's newest solar farm, federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Tuesday he still believes the province can get its electricity grid to net zero by 2035 – in spite of Premier Danielle Smith's insistence to the contrary.
-
'Guns and gangs': Alberta First Nation gets federal cash for gang suppression
A southern Alberta First Nation is to receive funding to help deal with a sharp increase in crime and develop anti-gang programming.
-
Twinning! Red Panda cubs born at the Calgary Zoo
Staff at the Calgary Zoo are celebrating the birth of twin red pandas.
Edmonton
-
EPS responds to several 'violent incidents' in 3-day period
The Edmonton Police Service says officers have been called to multiple violent events over the last few days, including a homicide, suspicious death, shootings, a carjacking, aggravated assaults, and weapons complaints.
-
Premier asks transportation minister to build rail services from airports to downtown Edmonton, Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith sent a mandate letter to her minister of transportation on Tuesday. In it, Smith asked Devin Dreeshen to finalize the investment of $300 million in projects such as road and bridge construction, LRT connections and the new Calgary arena.
-
Pride mural in Edson vandalized 2 days after it went up: police
A Pride mural recently painted by a gay-straight alliance west of Edmonton was vandalized within days, Mounties say.
Vancouver
-
28-year-old Vermont woman falls to her death while hiking in B.C.
A 28-year-old woman is dead after officials say she fell while on a “technical and advanced-level hike” near Whistler, B.C.
-
$204M budgeted for battling B.C. wildfires almost used up
Less than a month into summer, the B.C. government has already burned through most of the $204 million budgeted for battling wildfires this year.
-
Surrey mayor says final decision on policing in the city could come by the end of next week
Surrey city staff have released their first public report on progress made in meeting binding conditions from the province to keep the RCMP.