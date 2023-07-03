Nine-year-old Cambridge cyclist aims to ride 100 km for cancer research

On an open trail with the wind in his face, nine-year-old biking fanatic Euan Bingham is using his love of cycling to help a higher cause.

For the past three years, the Cambridge, Ont. boy has been travelling incredible distances on two wheels – all in support of cancer research.

“I settled on it when I was seven because I already loved riding my bike,” Bingham explains.

He rode 70 km for the Terry Fox Ride of Hope that year.

Euan Bingham during one of his past fundraising rides. (Submitted)

Next, as an eight-year-old, he logged 80 km, then 90 km the year after that.

To date, Bingham’s raised $65,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation through friends and local sponsors.

“I actually didn’t think I’d be able to raise this much,” he says with a laugh.

His efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

“It’s incredible,” says Cambridge Terry Fox Run organizer Emilia Strada. “To have one individual be so touched and inspired to raise that much money for a cause. It obviously is very special to him.”

Euan Bingham talks to CTV News on July 3, 2023. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

On Saturday, one day before his 10th birthday, Bingham will shoot for his longest ride yet – a 100km trek.

Starting in Cambridge he’ll ride through Paris, Brantford and Hamilton, before taking the waterfront path to Burlington.

The route is expected to take him more than five hours to complete.

Euan Bingham's parents, Jason and Kelly Bingham talk to CTV News. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

“We can’t believe what it has become and how he has progressed at it. We’re just so proud of him for wanting to do this and knowing the backstory and knowing where the money is going,” mom Kelly Bingham says.

“We’ve had two people in our family that have been affected by cancer, so this year it has brought more meaning to us.”

Euan Bingham is preparing to ride 100 km for the Terry Fox Ride of Hope on July 8. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

Asked if he gets tired, Bingham says he “get[s] pretty tired on the rides.”

“But I get home and I’m like ‘I wish I went for longer.’”

This weekend he’ll be pushing the limit, continuing a legacy – just like Terry did more than four decades ago.

“He was a role model that most stuff is possible if you try,” Bingham says