Cambridge Ice Hounds face off with WRPS officers in annual matchup

An annual matchup pitted two "rival teams" against each other at the Galt Arena Gardens.

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police service laced up their skates Saturday to take on the Cambridge Ice Hounds.

All athletes with the hockey organization have physical and/or cognitive disabilities. The program has over 75 players, with some athletes as young as five years old.

Organizers say the matchup with WRPS has been circled on their calendar since last year's game.

"We've got such a great relationship with the Waterloo Regional Police Service, we've been out here since 2014," said Cam Linwood, head coach of the Ice Hounds. "It's a chance for them to make connections on the ice with some new faces, but also rebuild some connections with some of the officers they've seen for a number of years now.

"It's really creating a comradery, that friendship."

The goal of the matchup is to play as close to a traditional hockey game as possible.

Officers with the WRPS' Blue Crew say they love the spirit of competition the matchup brings.