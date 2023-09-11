Cambridge firefighters climb onto StairMaster to honour fallen first responders on 9/11

Cambridge firefighters geared up and are climbing stairs on a workout machine, to honour the lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks, 22 years ago.

The first annual Firefighters’ Stair Climb took place at the Cambridge Crunch Fitness.

On Monday evening, more than 20 off-duty firefighters took on the tall task of climbing onto StairMasters at the gym, in their full-gear.

The goal was to climb the equivalent of 110 floors which is how many stairs firefighters in New York climbed on 9/11, to help save lives on that fateful day.

The local firefighters are participating in teams with a few gym members volunteering their time to join in. Each participant lasting around 20 to 30 minutes, before switching off to the next person.

It’s all to support the local firefighters’ basket fund that helps families in need during Christmas.

Cambridge firefighters joined forces with Crunch Fitness in Cambridge on Sept.11, 2023. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner)“I feel so honoured to do it for the brave, courageous men and women on 9/11, who either lost their lives, or the ones that were affected and still living today,” said Kristin Sutton, one of the Cambridge firefighters taking part in the event.

Sutton said she knew it would be a challenge to climb onto the machine with all of their gear on but she said they practiced beforehand to make sure it was safe to do so.

Staff at Crunch fitness in Cambridge said they helped come up with the idea for event with the help of the Cambridge Professional Firefighters Association.

Cambridge firefighters climb the StairMaster at Crunch Fitness in Cambridge on Sept.11, 2023. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner)She said it’s important that we not forget the sacrifices made on 9/11, where nearly 3,000 people were killed, and 24 Canadians.

“Something that really hit the whole world. I think it’s really important to always remember what happened and occurred that day,” said Carolina Pia from Crunch Fitness.

Organizers hope the event inspires other Crunch locations to do similar stair climbing challenges next year and for years to come.