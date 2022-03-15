Cambridge council holds special meeting on controversial Blair warehouse project

Cambridge council held a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the controversial one million-square-foot warehouse project in the village of Blair.

The public was set to weigh in on a pair of reports that council needed to sign off on before construction on the MZO-driven project could begin.

Residents from Blair, meanwhile, were sounding the alarm about the timing of Tuesday's meeting.

They said they only found out about it last week, and discussions around a Heritage Impact Assessment and Transportation Study weren't expected until June.

Despite the short notice, at least 60 delegates were expected to address council.

Residents have been outspoken in their opposition to the development.

Last week Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios brought up the issue during question period at Queen's Park.

But Steve Clark, the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, said if residents had a problem they could bring it up at the council meeting.

Ryan Tremblay was one of the delegates set to speak at the meeting.

"This is what I'm going to see as I enter into my formerly great community," he said about the projected design. "This giant concrete, metal and glass eyesore every time I enter our heritage district. It's huge. It is literally going to engulf our village and it is going to be the sole focus point for our great village."