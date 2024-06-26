Alleged thief goes on $500 shopping spree in Guelph with stolen wallet

An Elora resident said he has lost nearly $500 after his wallet was stolen in Guelph.

The man called Guelph police on Sunday afternoon and told them his debit and credit cards had been stolen from his vehicle.

He said he had left his vehicle at a friend’s house near College Avenue West and Hanlon Expressway and taken a taxi home, but he had left his wallet inside the vehicle.

The victim began receiving notifications in the early-morning hours about his cards being used at various locations.

Investigators said the man’s cards were used for eight transactions worth nearly $500 before he was able to cancel the cards.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.