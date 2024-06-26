Cambridge Starbucks transforms into stage for drag show fundraiser

Several performers went from serving coffee to serving looks at a special drag show in Cambridge.

The Pinebush Road Starbucks was transformed into a stage Tuesday evening for the fundraising event.

"This is something that I've been passionate about doing for a while," said store manager Natalie Raymond. "I'm so excited that the community showed up and was so excited with the way it went."

While the drive thru was still open for orders, the store closed early, giving Soda Manding a chance to make her debut.

"I've always wanted to dabble in it," said Manding. "The second my manager said that we're going to host a drag show I said, 'this is my opportunity. This is the door that's opening. I just have to walk right through."

Manding, who goes by Taylor Gignac by day while working at the Pinebush location, was joined by another barista who works at the Sheldon Drive and Hespeler Road Starbucks. A former Pinebush barista who now works at a Starbucks in Toronto also took the stage.

"Honestly, it's very nerve wracking at the beginning," said Manding. "But the second you see people smiling and singing along, it's so supportive and encouraging and you just can't help but have a good time."

The show also raised money for Spectrum, Waterloo Region's rainbow community space.

"Things like this aren't always accepted," said Manding. "Having the opportunity just to put this on without any complications and with supportive arms, it's more than words can describe."