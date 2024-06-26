Parents turn grief into action, advocating for new integrated crisis centre in Kitchener
Mike and Fiona Roth lost their daughter, Kaitlyn, to suicide – just days before her 21st birthday – after they say they were on a two-year waitlist for mental health support.
The Kitchener couple said Kaitlyn fell through the cracks due to gaps in the system.
“Gaps as far as long waitlists. Gaps as far as lack of training. Gaps as far as outpatient services are sometimes more of a checkbox system. They're not necessarily open to everybody,” Fiona Roth said. “While waiting for care, she lost her struggle.”
Kaitlyn’s parents remember her as a happy person, whose smile lit up a room.
Kaitlyn Roth from Kitchener, lost her life to suicide in 2022. (Submitted/Mike and Fiona Roth)
“She just was the life of parties. She loved to laugh,” Mike Roth said.
They said Kaitlyn wanted to get better, but struggled to hold on.
“She would say, ‘Dad, I just I'm not feeling well. I want to get back to school. I want to get back to my friends. But my brain is just not working.’ And that's why we call it what it is. It's a disease,” Mike said.
NEW ICC
The Roths spoke at a media event for the opening of the new Integrated Crisis Centre (ICC), in Kitchener, on Lawrence Avenue.
The ICC, said to be the first of its kind in Waterloo Region, is a space that is meant to act as an alternate to hospitals, for people with mental health or substance-use crises.
Mike and Fiona Roth, parents of a young Kitchener woman who died by suicide, at the opening event for the ICC on June 25, 2024. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)
Thresholds Homes and Supports and Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington (CMHAWW) helped make it happen, after years of collaborative work within the community.
“We want to provide mental health and addictions care in an environment which are based on trauma-informed care principles, which is quiet, just calm,” said Helen Fishburn, the CEO of CMHWW.
The facility officially opens to the public on July 30 and will accept walk-ins or referrals Tuesday to Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“The project is currently attached to existing crisis beds, so if individuals here need a little bit longer support, they can also move into a crisis bed where they can stay for two to five days before they go back to the community,” said Eric Philip, CEO of Thresholds Homes and Supports.
For now, the ICC is funded by Thresholds and the CMHAWW, but the long-term goal is to get additional funding so they can operate 24/7. Thresholds said they’ve asked the provincial government for $2.8 million, to help make that happen.
The facility is staffed with mental health and addiction specialists and peer support workers, in a judgement-free, barrier-free and cost-free zone.
SUPPORT ACROSS THE BOARD
During the media event on Tuesday afternoon, Waterloo regional police, paramedics and local dignitaries were on hand.
Local police told CTV they’ve been assisting with the planning process for the last two years.
“As this model expands it will ultimately reduce unneeded emergency room visits and provide EMS and police with an additional resource to assist members of our community experiencing a mental health crisis,” said Insp. Aaron Mathias, with WRPS.
According to Thresholds, about 20 per cent of emergency room visits in Waterloo Region are mental health or substance-use related.
“Access to mental health and addictions services is a major need in the community. The addition of the Integrated Crisis Centre is an important step in addressing gaps for urgent mental health and addiction support,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health with the Region of Waterloo, in a statement to CTV News.
The new Integrated Crisis Centre (ICC), in Kitchener, on Lawrence Avenue, on June 26, 2024. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)
Paramedics supports the ICC’s bid for more funding to expand the model.
“We need enhanced provincial funding for key services like this to meet the needs of our community and to allow it to be a site that can, in the future, assist with emergency department diversion for paramedic services,” said the Chief of Paramedics Services in the region, John Riches, in a statement.
The Roths believe a place like the ICC could save lives. They said it’s the type of warm, inviting place that people like Kaitlyn, would have thrived in.
“It shouldn't be treated in an institutional setting. This is the exactly the kind of place she would have felt hopeful in,” said Fiona.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
Are car dealerships linked to auto thefts in Canada? CTV News investigates
Data from Statistics Canada suggests that a vehicle is stolen every five minutes in the country. Now, police are investigating whether there's a connection between when and where a vehicle was last serviced, and the date it was stolen, they revealed to CTV National News.
Lawyers looking for thousands of families owed money by Veterans Affairs
The suit was launched after the Office of the Veterans Ombud found the government had been improperly calculating the disability benefits and pensions of its clients starting in 2003.
'Why did I have this surgery?' Ont. mother seeks answers after son's tonsil surgery
An Ontario mother said it looked like a horror movie when she flicked on the lights of her son’s bedroom to find him projectile vomiting blood after his tonsils were removed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
It's one month until the Paris Olympics -- is the city ready for it? A historian weighs in
With just one month until the 2024 Olympics take over Paris, is the city ready for it? Some have noted concerns ahead of the Games, which begin on July 26, including the possibilities of crowding, extreme heat and a pollution problem.
WATCH LIVE WestJet mechanics issue strike notice for possible job action Friday
WestJet says it faces a possible strike by its mechanics starting as early as Friday.
'Deeply unserious': Vancouver councillor claims mayor turned city hall boardroom into gym
A Vancouver city councillor is calling out Mayor Ken Sim for apparently limiting access to a city hall boardroom and turning it into a makeshift gym.
Trudeau's cabinet all ears to the concerns of Canadians as political fortunes fall
Several federal cabinet ministers say they are all ears to what disgruntled voters are saying in the aftermath of a Toronto byelection defeat in what was considered a safe Liberal riding.
Sask. Party catches heat after using Russian filmed stock footage in campaign ad
The Saskatchewan Party is facing criticism for a pre-election campaign ad. It featured video portraying Saskatchewan's scenery but contained some footage actually filmed in Russia.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for the region
Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm for Western Middlesex and Eastern Lambton.
-
Rare weather event brings high winds, toppling trees and hydro wires
Cleanup is underway around the city after a storm blew through the region on Tuesday afternoon. The areas in London hit hardest were north east London and Old North.
-
City of London and CUPE Local 107 reach new labour agreement, with increases until 2027
The City of London has reached a new collective agreement with CUPE Local 107 – a labour union which represents the city’s outside workers. “This agreement reflects the hard work, respectful dialogue and commitment demonstrated by both sides of the bargaining table,” said City Manager, Sandra Datars Bere.
Windsor
-
E.C. Row Expressway ramp at Dougall Avenue closed after truck rollover
Windsor police have closed the E.C. Row Expressway westbound off ramp at Dougall Avenue.
-
Weather alerts in effect for region
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park, Western Elgin County, and Eastern Lambton County. Windsor-Essex is under a rainfall warning.
-
OPP release names in death investigation in Harrow
Essex County OPP have released the names of four family members in an ongoing death investigation in Harrow.
Barrie
-
Barrie police seek suspects in break-in & theft from Anne Street business
Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing roughly $1,000 worth of items after breaking into a Barrie business.
-
Suspects impersonating police officers make traffic stop in New Tecumseth
Provincial police in New Tecumseth are investigating and warning the public after a report of two men posing as officers who conducted a traffic stop.
-
Barrie police officer makes court appearance for 2nd discreditable conduct charge
A high-ranking Barrie Police Service officer facing a second count of discreditable conduct made her first appearance in a virtual Police Services Act hearing Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
-
Sudbury, Ont., Crown takes over criminal prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour
In court on Wednesday, Sudbury Crown attorney Kara Vakiparta moved to take over what had been the private prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour on a charge of criminal negligence causing death related to a 2006 mining fatality.
-
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
Ottawa
-
Man facing charges for allegedly threatening Ottawa Coun. Plante, police say
An Ottawa man is facing charges of uttering threats and harassment after allegedly making threats towards Ottawa-Vanier Coun. Stephanie Plante.
-
Ottawa Train Yards placed in receivership over owner's unpaid $39 million loan
One of Ottawa's largest shopping centres has been placed in receivership over an outstanding $39 million loan by the owner of the property. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice appointed Grant Thornton Limited as receiver and manager of the assets of Ottawa Train Yards on Industrial Avenue.
-
Ottawa police renew calls for tips in 2017 murder outside Rideau Street nightclub
Ottawa police are renewing calls in the unsolved murder of a 27-year-old man who was murdered outside a Rideau Street nightclub seven years ago.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Disturbing incident': Toronto police identify suspect who allegedly concealed dead body in Riverside apartment
Toronto police say a convicted sex offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant befriended a 'vulnerable individual' and concealed their dead body in a Riverside apartment last month.
-
'Why did I have this surgery?' Ont. mother seeks answers after son's tonsil surgery
An Ontario mother said it looked like a horror movie when she flicked on the lights of her son’s bedroom to find him projectile vomiting blood after his tonsils were removed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
-
Police searching for suspects who allegedly broke into Hamilton home at centre of animal cruelty investigation
Police have issued warrants for two people in connection with a break-and-enter at an unlicensed kennel run out of a home in Hamilton that is currently at the centre of an animal cruelty investigation.
Montreal
-
After teen's death on e-scooter, Montreal councillor reiterates street should be safer
Montreal's Bordeaux-Cartierville city councillor Effie Giannou is calling once again for Lachapelle Street to be made safer after a 14 year-old boy riding an electric scooter was fatally hit by a car on Monday evening.
-
Montreal peregrine falcon chicks take first flights into a world full of danger
This week, three falcon chicks named Hugo, Polo and Estebane started to spread their wings around the nest site on the 23rd floor of the Universite de Montreal tower, with hundreds of online viewers watching their every move.
-
Companies face confusion as they prepare for Quebec's new language rules next year
In just under a year's time, important pieces of the new French language law are set to come into force for companies operating in Quebec. Although many are preparing for the laws to be applied, the future requirements are still causing some stress, notably because of the paperwork involved and what some say is a lack of clarity.
Atlantic
-
Warmer, muggy Wednesday followed by rainy Thursday
With a mix of sun and cloud and a southwest wind, temperatures in the Maritimes took a step up on Wednesday.
-
Halifax icon who wore high heels with pride dies at 86
Harold Borden Anderson, who wore high heels for decades in Halifax and loved to travel, has died.
-
Western Labrador town without power as wildfire takes out transmission lines
Wildfires in Labrador have caused power outages in the west and evacuations in the east, leaving hundreds of people in the region wondering where they'll take their next shower or when they might be able to return home.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
-
No charges for driver in 2023 Manitoba bus crash that killed 17 seniors: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP and Crown prosecutors will not lay charges against the driver of a bus involved in a crash with a semi-truck in 2023.
-
Metis musician and TV host Ray St. Germain, dubbed 'Winnipeg's Elvis,' dies at 83
Ray St. Germain, the singer-songwriter and television personality nicknamed "Winnipeg's Elvis" for his uncanny vocal likeness to the king of rock 'n' roll, has died.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE WestJet mechanics issue strike notice for possible job action Friday
WestJet says it faces a possible strike by its mechanics starting as early as Friday.
-
Charges laid in violent Calgary kidnapping that saw victim restrained, assaulted
Calgary police have laid charges in a horrific and violent kidnapping last month.
-
Test water flowing through repaired Calgary pipe, full service days away
Water is flowing again in a massive Calgary pipe — test water. Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work has started to fill the repaired pipe with water for testing.
Edmonton
-
Police investigating at 82 Avenue apartment building
Police taped off the entrance to an apartment building east of Whyte Avenue early Wednesday morning.
-
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for unprovoked attack with machete in Alberta: RCMP
Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for an unprovoked machete attack in eastern Alberta.
-
2 of the water features at the Alberta legislature grounds set to reopen on Canada Day
Albertans will once again be able to enjoy some of the water features at the legislature grounds this summer.
Vancouver
-
Child drowns after tube flips over in B.C. lake
An 11-year-old boy died after drowning in a lake in southeastern B.C. last weekend, according to authorities.
-
Video of suspect in synagogue arson released by Vancouver police
Vancouver police have released video of a suspect they believe set fire to the entrance of a synagogue last month.
-
B.C. coroner says 11 people died of heat injuries in 2023, urges residents to prepare
Eleven people died from suspected heat-related injuries in British Columbia last year, according to the latest data from the provincial coroners service, which is urging residents to prepare for more unusually high temperatures this summer.